JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Thousands of Twitter bots active during 2018 US mid-term elections
Business Standard

IHCL forays into HP with a hotel in Shimla

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tata group hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday said it has forayed into Himachal Pradesh with the opening of its first hotel in Shimla.

The design and architecture of the hotel, Taj Theog Resort & Spa, echoes colonial charm reminiscent of hill station appeal, IHCL said in a statement.

With this new addition, the company has expanded its resort portfolio which is the largest in India, IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

"The state has great tourism potential and we look forward to expanding our footprint to showcase the pristine beauty of this region," Chhatwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements