IHCL forays into HP with a hotel in Shimla

hospitality arm (IHCL) on Tuesday said it has forayed into with the opening of its first hotel in

The design and architecture of the hotel, Taj & Spa, echoes colonial charm reminiscent of hill station appeal, IHCL said in a statement.

With this new addition, the company has expanded its portfolio which is the largest in India, IHCL MD and said.

"The state has great tourism potential and we look forward to expanding our footprint to showcase the pristine beauty of this region," Chhatwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)