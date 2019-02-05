Three terrorists killed in northwest Pakistan

Pakistani security forces gunned down three terrorists during an operation in a tribal district bordering in northwest on Tuesday.

The security forces conducted the operation against terrorists in Gul Kutch area of South District merged into province.

The terrorists opened fire at the security forces in Gul Kutch area and in the retaliation firing three terrorists were gunned down.

Heavy consignment of weapons was recovered from the possession of the terrorists which included SMG, hand grenades, and communication gadgets.

