IIM Bangalore students write to PM, protest police crackdown on Jamia, AMU

Over 100 students of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, raising their protest against the police crackdown on students at Jamia Millia Islamia and the Aligarh Muslim University.

"We stand in solidarity with students around the country protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 (CAA). We call upon you to not trample the democratic rights of citizens to peacefully protest an unjust law.

"We condemn the police action on students. Non-violent civil disobedience is at the heart of our republic's founding. We urge you to ensure that students can protest peacefully, and that violence is not incited by anyone including custodians of state in positions of great authority and responsibility," the letter said.

The letter signed by the students clarified that they have written it in their personal capacity.