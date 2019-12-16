Mamata leads massive protest march against Citizenship Act and NRC

A huge protest march spearheaded by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was taken out here on Monday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and Register of Citizens (NRC).

Scores of TMC workers, senior party leaders and protesters rallied behind her as she took to streets protesting against the amended citizenship law. The protesters, who received massive support from bystanders, waved TMC and tricolour flags along their way.

The march is part of a mega rally announced by the TMC chief to protest against the CAA and NRC. She had requested people to join the movement in a peaceful manner within the ambit of the law.

Mamata has been in the forefront among the non-BJP ruled states that have vowed not to implement the amended Citizenship Act. The West Bengal Chief Minister has literally opened a front against the Central government over the issue.

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India before December 31, 2014.