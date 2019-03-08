Varun Beverages opens Rs 800 cr facility in Punjab for PepsiCo products

India's bottling partner has set up a Rs 800 crore facility in that is expected to generate 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The facility, spread over 41 acres allotted by the and Export Corporation, was inaugurated on Friday by Amarinder Singh, according to a release by the

The fully backward integrated facility, in which VBL has invested Rs 550 crore, would manufacture the complete range of Tropicana juices, dairy based-products, carbonated beverages and Aquafina water, according to a company filing to the BSE.

Trial production at the unit, which will be the first fully backward integrated facility to produce PepsiCo's portfolio items, in the Growth Industrial Centre, Pangoli, has already begun trial production of the products.

The said the project would catalyse industrial growth in the state, according to the government release.

said the commitment of the towards industrial development could be gauged from the fact that the franchisee project has become operational within 10 months, said the release.

The also announced a to be established in the region by (GADVASU) to provide the best to the dairy farmers, besides improving the breed of milch cattle to enhance the milk quality, it added.

said: "This new facility will act as a hub to address the growing demand for our well-loved portfolio among consumers in the state and beyond."



He added said PepsiCo started its journey from Punjab over 30 years ago and this latest investment by the PepsiCo ecosystem was a reiteration of its commitment to its business growth story.

said: "The facility is strategically located close to target markets which will reduce time to market and enable optimisation of freight and logistics costs, aiding margin expansion."



VBL has been associated with PepsiCo from 1990s and has franchises for various products across 22 states and two Union territories.

Ltd (VBL) applied to in April 2018 and all requisite clearance related to setting up of projects etc were completed within a period of just 10 months.

It also has franchise rights for various PepsiCo products for Nepal, Sri Lanka, Morocco, and

