IIT-M think-tank suggests multilingual for promoting digital

To promote inclusiveness and extend the reach of digital payments, a think tank in IIT- has called for developing payment applications, customer support and in multiple Indian languages.

Faculty-led Mobile Payment Forum of (MPFI) of IIT-M has submitted the recommendations to RBI's Deepening Digital Payments Nandan Nilekani, an institute release said.

This is a crucial component to increase inclusiveness and the reach of mobile and digital payments in the country, it said.

"We feel there is still much to be done to increase awareness for different modes of digital payments among users and merchants," MPFI and IIT-M faculty was quoted as saying.

MPFI's mission is to enable mobile payments and mobile based for everyone in

"These recommendations were made to Mr Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, (RBI) Committee, on the Deepening of Digital Payments," the statement said.

