IIT-M think-tank suggests multilingual for promoting digital

To promote inclusiveness and extend the reach of digital payments, a think tank in IIT-Madras has called for developing payment applications, customer support and grievance redressal in multiple Indian languages.
Faculty-led Mobile Payment Forum of India (MPFI) of IIT-M has submitted the recommendations to RBI's Deepening Digital Payments Chairman Nandan Nilekani, an institute release said.
This is a crucial component to increase inclusiveness and the reach of mobile and digital payments in the country, it said.
"We feel there is still much to be done to increase awareness for different modes of digital payments among users and merchants," MPFI Chairman and IIT-M faculty Gaurav Raina was quoted as saying.
MPFI's mission is to enable mobile payments and mobile based financial services for everyone in India.
"These recommendations were made to Mr Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Committee, on the Deepening of Digital Payments," the statement said.
