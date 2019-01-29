IIT-Madras student commits suicide

-
A student of IIT-Madras allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on Monday, police said.
Gopal Babu, a first year student of M.Tech programme, belonged to Uttar Pradesh. He committed suicide in his room in Brahmaputra hostel, they said.
"The institute informed us about the incident on Monday night. The body has been sent for post mortem," a senior officer told PTI.
Earlier this month, a woman PhD scholar from IIT-M's metallurgy department allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room.
