4 soldiers killed in Burkina Faso attack: Security sources
IIT-Madras student commits suicide

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

A student of IIT-Madras allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on Monday, police said.

Gopal Babu, a first year student of M.Tech programme, belonged to Uttar Pradesh. He committed suicide in his room in Brahmaputra hostel, they said.

"The institute informed us about the incident on Monday night. The body has been sent for post mortem," a senior officer told PTI.

Earlier this month, a woman PhD scholar from IIT-M's metallurgy department allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 00:30 IST

