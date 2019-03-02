IJK pledges support to DMK

The which was part of the BJP-led front in during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections Saturday announced its support to the DMK.

Pari Vendhar, alongwith his party senior leaders called on M K here and pledged his party's support to the Dravidian outfit for Lok Sabha polls.

"As per the decision taken in our party's general council, I have apprised the that we will support his party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," said.

"Given the situation in Tamil Nadu, a big change is needed and only can usher in such a change," he told reporters.

It is, however, not known immediately if the IJK will be allotted seats in the DMK front.

He said the IJK cannot have an electoral tie-up with the BJP-AIADMK combine since the PMK, which had allegedly troubled his party, was part of it.

The IJK was part of the seven-party rainbow alliance formed by the BJP in in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)