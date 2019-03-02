IJK pledges support to DMK

The Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi which was part of the BJP-led front in Tamil Nadu during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections Saturday announced its support to the DMK.
IJK chief Pari Vendhar, alongwith his party senior leaders called on DMK chief M K Stalin here and pledged his party's support to the Dravidian outfit for Lok Sabha polls.
"As per the decision taken in our party's general council, I have apprised the DMK chief that we will support his party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections," Pari Vendhar said.
"Given the situation in Tamil Nadu, a big change is needed and only Stalin can usher in such a change," he told reporters.
It is, however, not known immediately if the IJK will be allotted seats in the DMK front.
He said the IJK cannot have an electoral tie-up with the BJP-AIADMK combine since the PMK, which had allegedly troubled his party, was part of it.
The IJK was part of the seven-party rainbow alliance formed by the BJP in Tamil Nadu in 2014.
