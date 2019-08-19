JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Corporate debtor needs immunity from criminal liabilities: JSW Steel MD
Business Standard

IL&FS payment default case: ED summons Raj Thackeray, Manohar Joshi's son

Thackeray and Joshi had jointly bid for some assets after creating a consortium but later the MNS supremo quit

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

raj thackeray

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned MNS party chief Raj Thackeray in connection with its money laundering probe in the IL&FS alleged payment default case, officials said Monday.

They said the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case on August 22.

They added that Unmesh Joshi, son of former state chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, has also been summoned in the same case.

Joshi is supposed to appear on Monday or Tuesday, they said.

The agency is probing Thackeray's involvement in the case in connection with the IL&FS group's loan equity investment in a company called Kohinoor CTNL.

The company was promoted by Joshi.

Thackeray and Joshi had jointly bid for some assets after creating a consortium but later the MNS supremo quit.

The ED, it is understood, wants to look into the entire transaction and hence has summoned the two.

The ED had last week filed a charge sheet in the case too.
First Published: Mon, August 19 2019. 11:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU