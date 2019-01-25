ILFS says Spanish arm to undergo voluntary insolvency proceedings

Troubled IL& Group said Friday the board of of have unanimously agreed for initiation of voluntary proceedings in in view of lack of liquidity.

IL& arm IL& Transportation Networks (ITNL) had acquired of Spain, a road maintenance, operation and management company.

"The Board of Directors of Elsamex SAU, Spain, a of Ltd, has conducted a detailed analysis of the evolution of Elsamex, the financial risks, the lack of liquidity to meet the due dates and the latest court resolutions.

"Pursuant to the aforementioned analysis, the Board of Directors of Elsamex have unanimously agreed for initiation of voluntary proceedings in Spain," IL&FS Transportation said in a BSE filing.

The company is part of the crisis-hit IL&FS group which has defaulted on repayments due to financial mismanagement. The total of the group was pegged at Rs 94,215.6 crore as of October 8.

