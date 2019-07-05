Illegal parking: Over 2,400 4-wheelers penalised, 200 towed away in Noida, Gr Noida

Nearly 200 vehicles were towed away and over 2,400 penalised in Noida and Greater Noida on Friday after they were found parked illegally at prominent commercial areas, officials said.

The police crackdown was a part of a special campaign to decongest city roads that began at 3 pm and continued till 6 pm, the officials said.

On Wednesday, the police seized 1,174 auto-rickshaws and tempos plying illegally in Noida and Greater Noida, while on Thursday, 73 luxury buses were impounded for allegedly plying between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh without requisite licenses, the officials said.

During 'Operation Clean - 5' today, 197 four-wheelers were towed away after they were found parked illegally in commercial areas, causing traffic congestion. Besides, 1,203 four-wheelers were challaned and 1,204 e-challaned during the drive and 65 tyres of 65 vehicles were clamped only to be released after their owners paid the fine," a police spokesperson said.

The main areas where the campaign was carried out include the Udyog Marg-HCL T-point stretch and commercial hubs of Sector 18, Atta Market, Sector 62 in Noida city and the Alpha Commercial Belt and Jagat Farm in Greater Noida, the spokesperson said.

Some owners of the vehicles resisted the police action and engaged in heated argument with officials at certain spots.

The spokesperson said while some people opposed the action, several cooperated and challans were issued to them for flouting traffic norms.

"The police officials maintained protocol during the confrontation despite the ill tempered behaviour against them," he said.

