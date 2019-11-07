Now, customers can enter hotel's kitchen in Gujarat and inspect hygiene

The government on Thursday issued a notification asking restaurants and hotels to remove "no entry" signs so that customers can enter their kitchens and inspect the level of hygiene.

The notification was issued by H G Koshia, Commissioner, Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA).

It directed concerned officials to visit restaurants and hotels in their respective areas and remove sign boards announcing "No entry" or "No admission without permission" from kitchen doors.

The FDCA also asked restaurant and owners to install transparent glass on kitchen doors so that customers can peek from outside.

A fine of Rs 1 lakh will be imposed if the directives are not followed within two weeks.

"Now or restaurant owners can not stop customers from visiting the kitchen to make sure that proper hygiene is being maintained. This is important from health point of view," said Koshia.