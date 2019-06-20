In Lebanon, Syrian refugees face new pressure to go home

Lebanese authorities are making their most aggressive campaign yet for Syrian refugees to return home and are taking action to ensure they can't put down roots.

Mirroring the rise of anti-migrant sentiment in and around the world, some in say that after eight years of war in neighboring they have had enough of the burden of the highest concentration of refugees per capital in the world 1 million amid a Lebanese population of nearly 5 million especially at a time when they are facing austerity measures and a weakened economy.

Anti-refugee sentiment in has waxed and waned in the past. It's been persistent but limited among a public torn by conflicting feelings resentment over past domination by and worry over the refugees' impact on their country's delicate sectarian balance, but also sympathy for the refugees amid memories of their own displacement during Lebanon's long civil war.

But this time a rising star in the country's politics has latched onto the issue. has led the campaign, saying Syrians should return home and using nationalist language, like saying the "genetic distinction" of Lebanese will unite them to confront the refugee issue. During one rally organized by this month held under the slogan of



"Employ a Lebanese" protesters chanted, " get out," and some attempted to storm a shop run by a Syrian, sparking a scuffle. Posters have popped up in streets and online calling on residents to report any Syrian working without a permit.

The tensions point to how a backlash in host countries burdened by long and intractable refugee situations intertwines with local politics at a time when numbers of displaced worldwide have swelled to record levels. The U.N. refugee agency said Wednesday 71 million people are uprooted from their homes as of this year 26 million of them refugees, double the number the world had 20 years ago.

"Out of this grim number, stands out as the country that has the highest number of refugees per capita," said Mireille Girard, the UNHCR in Lebanon. "It is a huge responsibility that Lebanon is shouldering and the whole world has to show solidarity with the countries that are in the front of refugee flow." Allies of Bassil in the government have begun enforcing laws that were previously rarely implemented, shutting down shops owned by or employing Syrians without permits and ordering the demolition of anything in refugee camps that could be a permanent home.

The refugees are trying to weather the storm.

In the town of Arsal, near the Syrian border, where 60,000 refugees live in informal camps set up in the fields, Syrians have been tearing down brick and concrete walls they had built trying to make their shacks of canvas, and plastic able to withstand the elements in the mountainous areas that sees harsh winters. The military gave them until July 1 to remove any wall taller than waist high. The Syrians said no matter how much authorities squeeze them, they have no choice but to stay.

"They think a concrete block is what's keeping us here?" one woman, Um Hassan, said angrily. She said she can't go back because her sons will be drafted into the military of Syrian The demolition order, she said, left her and her family sleeping without a roof over their for over a week.

Most of the Syrians who came to Lebanon since 2011 were impoverished and dispossessed. Despite years of receiving aid, 51 percent of Syrian refugee families survive on less than $3 a day and 88 percent of households are in debt. Of more than 660,000 school-aged Syrians in Lebanon, 54% are not enrolled in formal education and an estimated 40 per cent remain out of any kind of certified schooling.

Many Lebanese, in turn, complain that despite $6 billion of foreign aid invested to support Lebanon the flood of refugees has overwhelmed schools and the already debilitated infrastructure, increased rents and forced Lebanese to compete with cheap Syrian labor. Some are resentful of aid stipends some Syrians receive, pointing out that they don't pay taxes and often work illegally as well.

Lebanese face an upcoming year of austerity measures trying to repair the economy. Critics say politicians are using the Syrians as a scapegoat for Lebanon's worsening economic crisis and endemic corruption. "The Lebanese public is frustrated and ... wants anything to dump all their anger on. So who is the weakest, the refugee," said Bassil is the of the largest in parliament and the government and the of the country's He has been mobilizing a popular base and boosting his credentials as the prime protector of Christians some believe with the aim of one day replacing his 84-year father in law, He has popularized the term "Lebanon above all," while warning of an "international conspiracy" to settle While pushing at home for implementation of laws against refugees, he has lobbied abroad for increased aid to Lebanon and an organized return of refugees.

