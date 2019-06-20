MPs should work in a way that people are inspired: Prez

Thursday advised parliamentarians to accord priority to their duties as public representatives so that people are inspired to discharge their duties as citizens.

In his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament in the historic Central Hall, Kovind also urged all MPs to dedicate themselves to the task of building a 'New India' and to discharge duties with utmost sincerity over the next five years.

"My advice to all MPs is that you should always remember the fundamental mantra of Gandhiji. He had said that every decision of ours should be guided by its impact on the poorest and the weakest person in the society," he said in his customary address after the formation of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The said all parliamentarians will have to accord priority to their duties as public representatives and as citizens of the country.

"Only then will we be able to inspire countrymen to discharge their duties as citizens," he said.

Kovind said MPs should remember that the voter, setting aside all his work and overcoming his difficulties, went to the polling station to cast his vote and discharged his responsibility towards the nation.

"Your priority should be to fulfil his aspirations," he said.

The said the Constitution provides guidance for ensuring social, economic and political justice as well as securing liberty and equality for all citizens; and promote fraternity among all, assuring the dignity of the individual.

"I believe that you all members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, as parliamentarians, will make invaluable contributions in achieving ideals of the Constitution while discharging your duties. In this way, you will contribute effectively in ushering in a New India," he said.

Kovind said this year also marks 70 years of adoption of the Indian Constitution and as a Member of Parliament, members should have taken oath to discharge duties with true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of

"The Constitution is paramount to all of us. The chief architect of our Constitution Babasaheb Dr had said 'we must hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives'," he said.

