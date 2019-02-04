Dharna to continue till Friday : Mamata

West Bengal Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said that her against CBI's attempt to grill in chit fund scam cases will continue till Friday in view of the coming board examinations.

Banerjee is sitting on since Sunday night at the in Esplanade area in the heart of the city, the place where she had sat on a 26-day fast in 2006 against acquisition of farm land by at Singur for its small

"This demonstration will continue till February 8. Because the board examinations will be starting soon we will not be playing the loudspeakers so that the students are not disturbed," she said.

She has termed her as "satyagraha" or passive political resistance against the attempting to question the on chit fund scams and against the Centre for attemting a "coup" in the state.

A team had gone to Rajeev Kumar's residence in the city Sunday to question him in connection with multi-crore rupees ponzi scams, but it was denied permission, bundled into jeeps and whisked to a police station.

The minister has accused Narendra Modi and of trying to organise a "coup" in the state and alleged that National Security Advisor was directing the to harass political opponents on the orders of the

In several parts of the state like Burdwan, East Purulia, Birbhum, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts, effigies of Modi and Shah were burnt.

The activists also obstructed train movement in Howrah and Hooghly districts, and put up blockades on the national highway in district.

Banerjee said earlier in the day that she would continue her "satyagraha" till the country and its Constitution are "saved".

