In solidarity with forces in defending India's unity, says all party resolution

Political parties Saturday put up a united face and expressed India's determination to fight following the Pulwama terror attack, underlining their solidarity with security forces for defending the country's unity and integrity.

A meeting of all political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, passed a resolution condemning the terror attack and support being given to it from across the border.

The resolution did not name but asserted that has been facing the menace of the cross-border which of late, it added, is being actively encouraged by forces from the neighbouring country.

" has displayed both firmness and resilience in dealing with these challenges. The entire nation speaks in one voice to express its determination to fight these challenges. Today, we stand united in solidarity with our security forces in fighting and in defending the unity and integrity of India," it said.

The meeting convened by was attended by Ghulam Nabi Azad, and of the Congress, and of the TMC, of the Shiv Sena, Jithendra Reddy of the TRS, D Raja of the CPI, of the National Conference, of the LJP among others.

The parties were briefed about the attack in Pulwama in South Kashmir and the steps being taken by the government so far, a said.

of the Akali Dal, Upendra Kushwaha of the RLSP and are among others who are attending the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)