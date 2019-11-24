JUST IN
Increase in wind speed improves air quality in city

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi recorded a further improvement in the air quality on Sunday morning due to slight increase in wind speed.

The overall air quality index in the city read at 254 at 9.45 am, down from 312 at 4 pm on Saturday.

Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) recorded a marginal improvement in the air quality on Saturday due to a slight increase in wind speed.

However, pollution is expected to increase again from Monday due to a dip in wind speed under the influence of a fresh western disturbance.

First Published: Sun, November 24 2019. 10:55 IST

