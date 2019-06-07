India allows river sand, stone aggregates exports to the Maldives

Friday allowed exports of specified quantities of river sand and stone aggregates to the under a agreement.

"Export of the quantities of river sand and stone aggregates with the annual ceiling ... has been permitted for export to the under a agreement between and Maldives," (DGFT) said in a notification.

For 2019-20, the ceiling fixed for river sand and stone aggregates was 2 lakh tonnes and 8 lakh tonnes respectively.

It said that the export is subject to a no-objection from (CAPEXIL), which would monitor the ceiling and send a quarterly report to the directorate.

The council would also ensure that the suppliers/extractors have obtained appropriate clearances and of sand is not undertaken in the coastal regulation zone area.

Further, the export is allowed "subject to the exporter obtaining necessary environmental clearances/ no-objection certificate from the designated nodal authority of respective state governments from where the river sand is obtained," it said.

The between India and the have increased to USD 222.7 million in 2017-18 from USD 206.7 million in 2017-18.

