Rahul attacks Modi, says will combat intolerance spread by BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Malappuram (Ker) 

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Friday said the hatred and intolerance spread by the BJP will be dealt with love and affection.

In his massive roadshow in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency to thank voters for electing him with a massive majority, Gandhi said the congress party will emerge as a strong opposition and defend the poor.

"Modi might have so much money. He might have media by his side... He might have rich friends with him but the Congress party will continue to fight against the intolerance created by the BJP," Gandhi said.

"The hatred and intolerance created by BJP and Modi will be dealt by the Congress party with love and affection," Gandhi added.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 21:15 IST

