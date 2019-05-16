India condemns drone attacks targeting oil installations in Saudi Arabia

India Thursday strongly condemned the drone attacks targeting in two days ago.

The drone strikes hit two pumping stations on Saudi Arabia's east-west pipeline on Tuesday, resulting in shutting down of a major pipeline which can carry five million barrels of crude per day.

"We strongly condemn the drone attacks on May 14, targeting in We reiterate our resolve to fight terrorism and violence in all its forms and manifestations," (MEA) said.

He was responding to a query on the drone attacks.

According to reports, the drone attacks have been claimed by Iran-aligned Yemeni rebels.

