US-Iran tensions: Pakistan asks all sides to show restraint

Thursday described the developments in the as "disturbing" and asked all sides to show restraint as a miscalculated move can transmute into a large-scale conflict.

"The US decision to deploy and bombers has added to the tensions and the existing precarious security situation in We expect all sides to show restraint as a miscalculated move can transmute into a large-scale conflict," said.

He said the issues between US and should be resolved through negotiations and talks as war was not an option.

Responding to a question, Faisal said that is expected to participate in the (SCO) Heads of State meeting being held on June 13-14 in Bishkek, the capital of

He said would pay an official visit to Bishkek from May 21 to 22 to participate in the SCO Meeting of the

Faisal said that the issue of deportation of Pakistani nationals from US has been part of the bilateral agenda between the two for quite some time.

He said Pakistan's position has been consistent and clear that only those individuals can be deported to who have exhausted all legal remedies to stay in the US and have also been duly verified by the government of as Pakistani nationals.

He also confirmed that around 50 deported Pakistani arrived in through a chartered flight on Wednesday.

Faisal clarified that the interior ministry and were jointly working towards streamlining the procedures for marriages involving Chinese and Pakistani nationals.

He said a probe was going on against those involved in fake marriages but said that there were no reports regarding trafficking of women from Pakistan for organ harvesting.

