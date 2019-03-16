China opposed Azhar's listing as it wants to 'resolve' some issues with Pak

continues to work with the sanctions committee on the listing of as a global terrorist and will show patience on the issue, official sources said Saturday, days after blocked a proposal at the world body to ban the chief.

They also said steps taken by in the last few days, against terror groups are cosmetic in nature.

" continues to work with the UNSC's sanction committee on listing of chief as a global terrorist," official sources said.

believes " is a major issue for They know a number of terror groups are based in Pakistan", sources added.

On blocking Azhar's listing as a global terrorist, sources said India will show patience as long as it takes.

On continuing to oppose Azhar's listing as global terrorist, government sources said there are issues which China needs to resolve with

On Wednesday, China for the fourth time blocked the bid in the to designate the as a "global terrorist" by putting a technical hold on the proposal. The Chinese move was termed "disappointing" by India.