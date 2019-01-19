India, Czech Republic should mutually develop defence equipment: President

on Saturday said defence was a "key pillar" of relationship between and as he called for mutual development and production of by the two nations.

Kovind said this during a meeting with Czech Republic's at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a said.

He said Kovind welcomed the visiting dignitary and said that along with an economic partnership, defence is a key pillar of India-Czech bilateral relations.

The expressed hope that the two countries will move forward from a traditional buyer-seller relationship to one where the two can co-develop and co-produce defence equipments, the said.

Kovind also fondly remembered his own visit to the in September 2018 as he said that counts the country as a key partner in its growth story.

He thanked the government for hosting the 'Czech Make in India' pavilion at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar, the said.

Kovind added that there are immense opportunities for Czech technology and in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)