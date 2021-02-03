India fastest to vaccinate 4 million against Covid-19: Health ministry

-
ALSO READ
Google begins showing authorised Covid-19 vaccine locations on Search
Increase cover of beneficiaries receiving Covid vaccine: Centre to states
Dry run for coronavirus vaccination across India to begin today
NYS starts Covid-19 vaccination for group 1B, including 75+ years old
Indians keenest worldwide to get use Covid-19 vaccine, shows global survey
-
India has become the fastest country in the world to reach the 4 million COVID-19 vaccination mark, achieving this feat in 18 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
More than 41 lakh beneficiaries have been administered shotsunder the countrywide exercise till morning.
"As on February, 1, India was among the top five countries in terms of number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to people. India continues to undertake its vaccination drive at a fast pace," the ministry highlighted.
India's fight against COVID-19 is bringing daily successes on other fronts as well, it said.
Fourteen states and UTs have not reported any deaths in a span of 24 hours including Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Ladakh (UT), Sikkim, Manipur, Puducherry, Goa, Odisha and Assam.
With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India's steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues, the ministry underlined.
The country's active cases have declined further to 1,60,057 and dipped below 1.5 per centof total infections. A total of 11,039 new confirmed cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours in the country, the lowest in seven months, the ministry said.
Also, 14,225 new recoveries were registered in the same period. It has led to a net decline of 3,296 cases from the total active caseload, the ministry underlined. The total recovered have surged to1,04,62,631.
The National Recovery rate (97.08%) continues to be one of the highest globally, the ministry underscored.
"The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing and stands at 1,03,02,574," the ministry said adding31 states and UTs have less than 5,000 active cases.
Eightstates and UTs have weekly positivity rate higher than the national average (1.91 per cent). Kerala has the highest weekly positivity rate of 12 per cent, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7 per cent, it said.
Till Wednesday, 41,38,918beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise. In a span of 24 hours, 1,88,762 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 3,845 sessions.
A total of 76,576 sessions have been conducted so far.
The number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase, the ministry stated.
Over 85 per centof the newly recovered cases are recorded in 8 states/UTs. Kerala has contributed the highest number to the newly recovered cases (5,747), followed by Maharashtra(4,011) and Tamil Nadu (521).
The ministry further said that83.01 per cent of the new cases are from six states and UTs.Kerala has reported the highest daily new cases at 5,716. It is followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu with 1,927 and 510 new cases each respectively. A total of 110 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours.
Five states and UTs account for 66.36 per cent of these. Maharashtra reported maximum casualties with 30 new fatalities. It is followed by Kerala with 16 new daily deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU