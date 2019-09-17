India faces 'unique challenge' from one neighbour: Jaishankar takes on Pak

Attacking Pakistan, External Affairs Minister on Tuesday said India has a ""unique challenge" from one neighbour who needs to act normal and take action against cross-border terrorism.

Addressing his first press conference after assuming the office in the Modi 2.0 government in May, Jaishankar, while presenting the ministry's work in the first 100 days, also said one of the key achievements of the government in this period has been a strong connection between security and foreign policy goals.

He said Indian voice is now heard much more on global stage, be it at G20 summit or at climate conferences.

The minister said India's narrative on issues like cross-border terrorism and abrogation of Article 370 has been articulated to global audience.

In an obvious reference to Pakistan, Jaishankar said, "We have a unique challenge from one neighbour and that would remain a challenge so until that neighbour becomes a normal neighbour and acts against cross-border terrorism.