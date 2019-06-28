India, Japan discuss strengthening collaboration in skill development

India and Japan have discussed strengthening collaboration in the area of skill development and increasing bilateral technical exchanges.

Japanese Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu met Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Mahendranath Pandey in New Delhi Thursday during which the two also discussed the proposal of speeding up Technical Internship Training Programme and implementing the same at a larger scale as it has the potential to increase employment opportunities for youth, an official statement said.

"Consequently, India could witness more investment from Japan in the near future. Previously, Japan indicated its ambitions to increase the number of Japanese companies in India, and its will to empower the Indian youth with more technical skills," it said.

India and Japan had signed a memorandum of cooperation on Technical Intern Training Programme which paves the way for sending Indian technical interns to Japan for on-the-job training for a period of three to five years.

