Rafale deal done to benefit Modi's crony businessman: Yechury

CPI(M) on Friday alleged that the deal for 36 jets with by the government was done for the benefit of his

Yechury's remarks come in the backdrop of a report which claimed that the NDA's decision to buy 36 instead of the 126 asked for by the Indian pushed the price of each jet up by 41.42 per cent compared to what the previous had negotiated.

"Modi's sudden announcement in Paris, to buy only 36 jets, not 126 that the wanted, violated all procedure. But it also compromised India's national security and increased the price by 41%! That is why Modi has been running scared of sharing details," Yechury said in a tweet, citing the media report.

He said the CPI(M) had long demanded a probe into the deal but the government had blocked all such efforts.

"No doubt that the deal for 36 fighter jets with was done in a great hurry by Modi for the benefit of his crony businessman, at the cost of India's national security and at a heavy cost to the Indian exchequer. It is crystal clear now, and no amount of spin will help," the CPI(M) leader said.

"We have long demanded that only a JPC can examine the whole Rafale scam by going through all the official documents and calling requisite officials and ministers for examination. Modi govt wants to block it because of these facts which have emerged now," Yechury said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)