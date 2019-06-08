India, Maldives ink 6 pacts as PM Modi, Prez Solih hold talks

and Maldivian held wide-ranging talks on Saturday as the two signed six agreements to strengthen bilateral ties in a number of key areas including defence and maritime.

Modi arrived in the archipelago on Saturday on his first foreign visit after re-election as to strengthen the bilateral ties, reflecting the importance attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was for cooperation in the fields of hydrography. Another was on health.

The other agreements included on the establishment of passenger and by sea, cooperation in customs capacity building between the Central Board of and and the Customs Service.

An MoU was also signed between the National Centre for Good Governance, and Civil Service Commission on Training and Capacity Building Programme for Maldivian civil servants.

A technical agreement on sharing white shipping information between the and the National Defence Force was also signed.

Modi and Solih held discussions, said.

"Mutually beneficial partnership. discussions marked the meeting between PM @narendramodi & of Maldives @ibusolih. Focus on further deepening our special relationship by expanding cooperation across sectors," he said on

A coastal surveillance radar system and a composite training centre for the Maldives defence forces were jointly inaugurated by the two leaders.

After the talks, Prime Minister Modi said that the focus of the various projects that is undertaking in the Maldives is to touch the lives of people.

He said India has agreed on the construction of a Friday Mosque in the southern part of the Maldives where an urban development centre is being built.

The two have agreed to start a ferry service between Kochi and the Maldives, he said.

Prime Minister Modi said that the launch of RuPay Card in the Maldives will give a boost to tourism in the island nation.

"There have been discussions over making the stronger in Maldives.

India wants a strong relationship with the Maldives and believes that a strong and prosperous Maldives will be in the interest of the region," Modi said.

He said that maritime and defence ties are a top priority and the radar system will boost maritime security.

India is committed to help the Maldives in every way possible, he added.

