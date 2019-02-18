India needs fewer and mega banks: Jaitley

Jaitley on Monday said needs fewer and mega banks to achieve economies of scale in the sector.

After the amalgamation of five associates and with in 2017, the government earlier this year approved the merger of and with

"With the experience in the past really has been of merger, now it is second one which is taking place," Jaitley said after the customary post-budget address to the RBI board.

" needs fewer and mega banks which are strong because in every sense, from borrowing rates to optimum utilisation, the economies of scale as far as sector is concerned are of great help," he said.

The last month approved the merger of the three banks to create the country's third-largest lender after and

The amalgamation, the first-ever three-way consolidation of banks in India, would be effective from April 1, 2019.

After the merger, the number of public sector banks will come down to 18.

In September 2018, the Alternative Mechanism, headed by Jaitley, gave in-principle approval for the merger of the three banks to create a global-sized lender.

