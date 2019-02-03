JUST IN
India opt to bat in fifth ODI, Dhoni back

Press Trust of India  |  Wellington 

India won the toss and opted to bat in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand here on Sunday.

India made three changes in the playing eleven. M S Dhoni was back in the team in place of Dinesh Karthik while Mohammad Shami and Vijay Shankar replaced Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav, who has been rested.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

First Published: Sun, February 03 2019. 07:15 IST

