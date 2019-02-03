India opt to bat in fifth ODI, Dhoni back

-
-
India won the toss and opted to bat in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand here on Sunday.
India made three changes in the playing eleven. M S Dhoni was back in the team in place of Dinesh Karthik while Mohammad Shami and Vijay Shankar replaced Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav, who has been rested.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Henry Nicholls, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.
