The of the UN mission in boarded a vessel that will be the venue for key talks between the government and Huthi rebels on up a

Retired Dutch picked up a government delegation at a rendezvous in the before returning to the to await Huthi envoys who are to arrive on Sunday, a UN statement said.

The sides will discuss the next steps to implement an agreement reached in in December that calls for a in Hodeida and a pullback of forces from the port city.

It is the third meeting of a joint committee on implementing the agreement which has been hailed as a major step toward ending the four-year devastating war in

On Sunday, the "parties will then resume joint discussions on the implementation of the redeployment of forces and the facilitation of humanitarian operations, as agreed in the Stockholm Agreement," said a UN statement.

The Saudi-backed government and Huthi rebels have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, while deadlines for the pullback of forces and a prisoner swap have slipped.

UN aid agencies are also trying to gain access to in Hodeida that will first require demining teams to clear routes to the storage sites.

The last joint meeting of the truce committee was on January 3. For nearly four years, Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels have been locked in a war with a regional pro-government alliance led by

The conflict has triggered what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with millions of people at risk of

The is the entry point for the bulk of Yemen's supplies of imported goods and humanitarian aid, providing a lifeline to millions.

Up to 75 observers from the UN mission are to be deployed in Hodeida and surrounding ports, but so far only about 20 monitors are on the ground



monitoring the ceasefire, according to UN officials. Cammaert will be replaced in the coming weeks by Danish as of the UN observer mission, which was created by the last month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)