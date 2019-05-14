India, Pak could be discussing de-escalation along LoC: report

and could be discussing options of de-escalating tensions along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary, a Pakistani media report claimed on Tuesday.

Quoting official sources, 'The Express Tribune' newspaper reported that the channels of communication that were suspended following the Pulwama terrorist attack in February may have been restored.

and might be discussing the options of de-escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary, the paper said.

Relations between and have been on the edge since the February 14 Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based (JeM) terror group which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

India launched a counter-terror operation against a JeM training camp in Balakot on February 26. The next day, retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured its pilot, who was handed over to India on March 1 in an effort to de-escalate the crisis.

According to the paper, on February 28, a day after Pakistan shot down the Indian fighter jet, intense exchange of fire took place between the two nuclear-armed neighbours along the LoC.

Citing sources, it claimed that the has requested Pakistan to stop the use of artillery fire.

The sources in New Delhi, however, rejected the claim, saying it is Pakistan which has been seeking de-escalation as the country is facing mounting international pressure.

Last week, Indian High to Pakistan held an important meeting with at the

Details of that meeting were not shared with the media but the Indian request seeking end to the artillery use was believed to be one of the talking points, the paper said.

Neither the nor the Pakistan military's has commented on the Indian request, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)