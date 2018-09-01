India Post Payments Bank new chapter in progress: Fadnavis

Chief Minister Saturday said the opening of India Post has started a new chapter in the history of country's economic progress.

He expressed confidence that the commencement of the IPPB would ensure the financial inclusion of people who were away from development.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Giragaum branch of the IPPB at the General here.

He said that there were about one in the country and another three lakh IPPB branches would get added to this network.

"A major chunk of the population was deprived of financial development in the last 70 years. Now they have been connected through this financial inclusion," he added.

said an economic survey has revealed that the country has saved Rs 75,000 crore due to the digital payment system and direct transfer of benefit to beneficiaries.

He further said the emergence of e-mails, short messaging service and had put a question mark on the existence of the Postal department but new technology had unified it.

Saturday launched the of Indian postal department at that will take to doorstep of every citizen through an unmatched network of post offices and almost 3 lakh postmen and 'Grameen Dak Sewaks'.

India Post (IPPB) will be like any other banks but its operations will be on a smaller scale without involving any credit risk. It will carry out most operations like accepting deposits but can't advance loans or issue credit cards.

It will accept deposits of up to Rs 1 lakh, offer remittance services, mobile payments/transfers/purchases and other services like ATM/debit cards, and third-party fund transfers.

