India's "dream" of isolating Pakistan will never be fulfilled: Qureshi

said Monday that India's "dream" of isolating will never be fulfilled, amidst simmering tensions between the two countries following the terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

Forty (CRPF) personnel were killed on February 14 in when a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based terror group (JeM) rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus in district, sparking outrage in the country.

Addressing a conference on in Islamabad, Qureshi said a number of foreign dignitaries were scheduled to visit in near future.

Malaysian will be the chief guest on Pakistan Day Parade on March 23, he said.

He said German will pay the visit on March 12 and the EU High will also visit soon.

Qureshi said India's "dream" of isolating Pakistan will never be fulfilled.

launched a major diplomatic offensive against after the attack and highlighted Pakistan's role in using terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

The international community led by the US pressed Pakistan to deny safe haven to terror groups operating form its soil and bring the perpetrators of the Pulwama attack to justice.

Qureshi said Pakistan was not in favour any conflict with

Talking about the heightened tensions after the Pulwama attack, he said India's response was predictable.

"It behaved in the same manner as it did after attacks," he said.

The said offered help in probe the sucide attack and also announced that Pakistan would not allow its soil to be used against any country.

He said Pakistan has made it clear that would retaliate to any action by

Qureshi said action was being taken against extremists in the light of Plan, a 20-point agenda to eliminate militancy.

has asked Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control.

also announced the withdrawal of the Most Favoured Nation status for Pakistan and hiked the customs duty by 200 per cent on goods originating from Pakistan.

