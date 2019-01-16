India's Satyarup becomes world's youngest mountaineer to climb 7 Peaks, 7 Volcano Summits

Mountaineer on Wednesday became the youngest man to climb the seven highest peaks and volcanic summits across all continents after conquering Antartica's highest point

Satyarup summited at 6:28 IST, at a temperature of minus 40 degree celsius according to the inReach Satellite Communicator he was carrying.

Satyarup achieved the feat at the age of 35 years 262 days while Australia's did it aged 36 years 157 days.

With this feat Satyarup also became the first Indian to conquer the seven mountain peaks and seven volcanic summits.

"6:28 AM (IST) AT 10.10 successfully sumitted highest volcanic peak of Fluttered the flag at Sidley, what a proud moment," Satyarup tweeted.

Last year, the 35-year-old had scaled the highest volcanic peak in North America,

Satyarup hails from Haridevpur in South Kolkata and is a by profession. He is presently based out of

He holds the record of conquering several summits such as the in Europe, in and in France, in

