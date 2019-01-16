JUST IN
India's Satyarup becomes world's youngest mountaineer to climb 7 Peaks, 7 Volcano Summits

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta on Wednesday became the youngest man to climb the seven highest peaks and volcanic summits across all continents after conquering Antartica's highest point Mount Sidley.

Satyarup summited Mt. Sidley at 6:28 IST, at a temperature of minus 40 degree celsius according to the inReach Satellite Communicator he was carrying.

Satyarup achieved the feat at the age of 35 years 262 days while Australia's Daniel Bull did it aged 36 years 157 days.

With this feat Satyarup also became the first Indian to conquer the seven mountain peaks and seven volcanic summits.

"6:28 AM (IST) AT 10.10 successfully sumitted Mt Sidley highest volcanic peak of Antarctica. Fluttered the India flag at Sidley, what a proud moment," Satyarup tweeted.

Last year, the 35-year-old had scaled the highest volcanic peak in North America, Pico de Orizaba.

Satyarup hails from Haridevpur in South Kolkata and is a software engineer by profession. He is presently based out of Bangalore.

He holds the record of conquering several summits such as the Mt Elbrus in Europe, Mt Denali in Alaska and Mt Monc Blanc in France, Kilimanjaro in Africa.

