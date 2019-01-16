Cabinet approves Rs 22,594-cr expansion of Numaligarh refinery

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 22,594-crore expansion of refinery in for increasing the capacity by 6 million tonnes per annum to meet the fuel demand of north-eastern

The central government will provide a Rs 1,020 crore viability gap funding for the project, said Coal and in a briefing on Cabinet decisions.

Refinery Ltd, in which 61.65 per cent is owned by (BPCL), currently refines 3 million tonnes of crude a year. The refinery was set up in 1999 following the

Goyal said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Narendra Modi, gave its approval to the expansion of the refinery to 9 million tonnes per annum.

"It (the project) involves setting up of a crude pipeline from Paradip (in Odisha) to and product pipeline from Numaligarh to Siliguri (in West Bengal) at a cost of Rs 22,594 crore. The project is to be completed within a period of 48 months, after approval and receipt of statutory clearances," he said.

The total project cost of Rs 22,594 crore will be financed by a mix of debt, equity and Viability Gap Funding (VGF). The debt of Rs 15,102 crore will be raised by Ltd (NRL) and apart from its internal accrual of Rs 2,307 crore, the promoters -- BPCL, Ltd and Government of (GoA) will contribute to equity.

"The project will be supported by VGF of Rs 1,020 crore from the Government of India," he said.

The expansion of the refinery will meet the deficit of in the North-East. It will also sustain the operations of all North East refineries by augmenting their crude availability.

Oil Ltd (OIL) holds a 26 per cent stake in the refinery with the holding the balance 12.35 per cent equity.

Demand for fuel in the North-East has outstripped other regions.

The refinery was set up in accordance with the provisions made in the historic Assam signed on August 15, 1985, and was conceived as a vehicle for speedy industrial and economic development of the region.

The 3 million tonnes per annum Numaligarh refinery was dedicated to the nation by the then on July 9, 1999. It began commercial production of fuel in October 2000.

India currently has an oil refining capacity of 249.4 million tonnes per annum, which outstrips the demand of 206.2 million tonnes of like petrol and diesel.

However, the demand is projected to rise exponentially in future and so it is expanding refinery capacity to meet the consumption growth.

last month told Parliament that India's diesel demand is likely to double to 163 million tonnes in 12 years.

As per the International Energy Agency's World Energy Outlook 2018, the country's oil demand is projected to jump by 61 per cent to 350 million tonnes of oil equivalent by 2030.

