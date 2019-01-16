JK: Man, wanted in rash driving case, arrested after 12 years

A man, wanted in a rash driving case, was arrested Wednesday after over a 12-year-long hunt in and Kashmir's district, police said.

Harmeet Singh, a resident of the Rajbagh area of district, was arrested by a police party from the Mansar Morh area in Samba, a said.

Singh was wanted in a case registered against him in 2006 under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), including 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.

He was sent to sub-jail Hiranagar, the said.

