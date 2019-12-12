JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Mention cases for urgent listing before the Registrar: CJI to lawyers
Business Standard

India seeks concerted global action against terrorism after Niger attack

It also called for concerted global action against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

India on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in the western region of Niger in which over 70 people were killed and many injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and called for concerted global action against the menace.

According reports, Jihadists attacked a military camp near Niger's border with Mali on Tuesday in which over 70 people were killed and scores injured.

"India stands in solidarity with the government and people of Niger in the fight against terrorism. India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the MEA said.

It also called for concerted global action against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of Niger," the MEA said.
First Published: Thu, December 12 2019. 19:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU