India seeks concerted global action against terrorism after Niger attack

India on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in the western region of Niger in which over 70 people were killed and many injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and called for concerted global action against the menace.

According reports, Jihadists attacked a military camp near Niger's border with Mali on Tuesday in which over 70 people were killed and scores injured.

"India stands in solidarity with the government and people of Niger in the fight against terrorism. India has always opposed and rejected terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," the MEA said.

It also called for concerted global action against terrorism, including cross-border terrorism.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and government of Niger," the MEA said.