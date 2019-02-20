Man City owners team with robot-makers to buy Chinese club

City's owners Group announced the purchase of Chinese third-tier club Jiuniu on Wednesday -- in partnership with a Chinese investment fund and a company that makes robots.

The rare swoop for a Chinese team, after bought Five Bulls in 2006, expands CFG's portfolio to seven clubs and follows the rapid growth of Chinese in recent years.

Few details were revealed about the deal, which partners Abu Dhabi-owned CFG with Capital and UBTECH, a Chinese and humanoid robotic company.

Investment fund Capital was jointly established by and Chinese state-linked CMC, which bought a 13 percent stake in CFG in 2015.

CFG also owns and clubs, but said it had been a long-held "dream" to become part of China's growing football scene.

"We want to be part of the initiative... even just a small part," he told a press conference in

"We will be patient. We are here for the long-term." CFG is also the owner of in Uruguay, and has stakes in outfit Girona FC and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan's

Jiuniu, its latest addition, are based in the western Chinese metropolis of Chengdu, and play their home games at the Longquanyi Football Stadium.

Chinese football was buoyed by an influx of funds and foreign stars after Xi Jinping, who visited City in 2015, outlined ambitions to turn the world's most populous nation into a global power.

