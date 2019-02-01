India to become USD 5-tn economy in 5 yrs, USD 10 tn in 8 yrs thereafter: FM

on Friday said the country is poised to become a USD 5-trillion economy in the next five years and aspires to become a USD 10-trillion economy in the next 8 years thereafter.

Presenting the Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal also said the past five years of government have witnessed a wave of next-generation structural reforms, which have set the stage for decades of high growth.

"We are poised to become a 5-trillion dollar economy in the next five years and aspire to become a 10-trillion dollar economy in the next 8 years thereafter," Goyal said.

Stating that is solidly back on track and marching towards growth and prosperity, he said the last five years have seen being universally recognised as a bright spot of the global economy.

"The country witnessed its best phase of macro-economic stability during this period," Goyal said.

He further said is the fastest-growing major economy in the world and that the GDP growth in the past 5 years had been higher than under any previous governments.

"From being the 11th largest economy in the world in 2013-14, we are today the 6th largest in the world," he said, adding that besides generating high growth rate, the government contained double-digit inflation and restored fiscal balance.

