India trashes Pakistan's claim of downing IAF's Sukhoi jet during last week's dogfight

The Tuesday trashed Pakistan's claim of shooting down a Sukhoi-30 of the IAF during an aerial combat last week, saying the claim appeared to be a cover up for loss of a Pakistani jet during the

The carried out an unsuccessful aerial combat on February 27 as a retaliation to India's strike at a major terrorist training camp of (JeM) terror group in Pakistan's Balakot.

Sharing details of Air Force's aerial combat, the ministry said all the Sukhoi-30 deployed to check Pakistani jets landed back safely.

"False claim by of shooting down a Su-30, appears to be a cover up for loss of its own aircraft," the ministry said.

downed a of the IAF while shot down an jet of the during the Pakistan had claimed that it downed two fighter jets of during the

"Build up of PAF aircraft on their side of LoC was noticed in time and additional aircraft were scrambled to tackle the adversary. In their attempt to attack our ground targets, PAF aircraft were engaged effectively," the Ministry said.

"From IAF side, Mirage-2000, and Bison aircraft were involved in the engagement and PAF aircraft were forced to withdraw in a hurry, which is also evident from large missed distances of the weapons dropped by them," it said.

The ministry said, during combat, use of by Pakistan and multiple launches of AMRAAM missiles were "conclusively observed".

The US had barred Pakistan from using the against any third country and it was only allowed to operate the fighter in self defence and for anti-terror missions.

"Prompt and correct tactical action by aircraft, in response to AMRAAM launch, defeated the missile. Parts of the missile fell in area East of Rajouri in J&K, injuring a civilian on ground," the said.

The IAF on February 28 displayed parts of the AMRAAM beyond visual range air-to-air missile as evidence at a press briefing.

The had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack. struck JeM's training facility to avenge the Pulwama attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)