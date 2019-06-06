Punjab cabinet gives nod to sports varsity ordinance

The cabinet Thursday approved the Sports University Ordinance-2019, paving way for the establishment of the institute in

A cabinet memorandum to this effect was presented by the sports and youth services department for the consideration of the cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of here.

The proposed institution will focus on sports education and training besides offering professional and academic leadership to the institutions dealing in physical education and sports sciences, an said.

The will serve as a centre of excellence for sportspersons and focus on innovation and propagation of research in sports.

The had announced to set up the university in June 2017.

Subsequently, a steering committee was set up under the chairmanship of member Randhir Singh to finalise its modalities.

The cabinet also gave in-principle approval for a four-year strategic action plan (2019-23) and an annual action plan (2019-20) with regard to sustainable development goals (SDGs) for the state.

The action plan will also set the key performance parameters for government officials for their integration into the development process of the state.

It was also decided to approve their integration into the state budgetary process, said the

These key parameters were in line with the United Nations-2030 development agenda, which contains 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) comprehensively covering social, economic and environmental dimensions, he said.

The cabinet also approved strategic action plans of the departments of health and family welfare; and civil supplies; forest and wildlife; and animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries.

