India 'very valuable partner' of UN, look forward to working together: Guterres

UN Antonio has said that is a "very valuable partner" of the and he looks forward to working with the new government led by

Modi was on Thursday administered the oath of office and secrecy by at a glittering ceremony just before sunset at the forecourt of majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan, capping a landslide win for the BJP which won 303 of the 542 seats.

UN has worked very closely with Modi, including on the issue of climate change, Farhan Haq, for the Secretary-General, told on Thursday.

"We will look forward to working with the government as it has now taken office. is a very valuable of the United Nations," Haq said at the daily press briefing on Guterres' message for Modi as he was sworn-in as India's Prime Minister for a second five-year term.

Last week, UN said the UN very much looked forward to working with Modi and the two leaders have a "strong relationship" on issues such as the climate change.

Monica Grayley, the for of the Maria Fernanda Espinosa, said last week that the congratulates and the people of India, as well as all newly-elected representatives in the election.

Espinosa "looks forward to continuing to work with India in the months to come," Grayley said.

Espinosa had met Modi during her visit to India in August 2018 and her interaction and cooperation with India is a "very good one," Grayley had said, adding that Espinosa, if given the opportunity, would definitely congratulate the Prime Minister in person.

