Imran Khan dials PM Modi, seeks better ties between India and Pakistan

Business Standard

Imran Khan also congratulated Modi on his party's electoral victory in the Lok Sabha elections

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan
File photo of Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and expressed his desire for both the countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples, the Foreign Office said.

Khan also congratulated Modi on his party's electoral victory in the Lok Sabha elections, Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal said in a tweet.
 


Reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, Prime Minister Khan said he looks forward to working with Prime Minister Modi to advance these objectives, he said.

Khan expressed his desire for both countries to work together for betterment of their peoples, he added.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 302 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.
First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 16:45 IST

