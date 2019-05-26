Imran Khan dials PM Modi, seeks better ties between India and Pakistan

Khan on Sunday spoke to his Indian counterpart and expressed his desire for both the countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples, the said.

Khan also congratulated on his party's electoral victory in the Lok Sabha elections, said in a tweet.



1/2 — Dr (@DrMFaisal) May 26, 2019

Reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, the said he looked forward to working with Modi to advance these objectives.2/2 — Dr (@DrMFaisal) May 26, 2019

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday led his to a landmark victory for a second five-year term in office, winning 302 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.