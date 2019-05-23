India Volatility Index cools sharply as NDA returns to power

The Index ( VIX) cooled off sharply to 19.40 on Thursday from its 3-year-high of over 29 after poll results gave a clear trend of NDA coming back to power with a thumping victory.

at NSE closed at 19.40 down from just a shade less than 30 over Wednesday's closing.

"If we observe last few day's movements, we can clearly see this index marching at elevated levels of 28-29. Today, we saw cooling off significantly to reach at sub-20 levels. Going ahead, we may see the index oscillating in its lower band of 17-20," (technical and derivatives) told

India VIX, the fear gauge for domestic equities, had been hovering at its 3-year-high for the last one month over political uncertainities and high crude.

