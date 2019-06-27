India welcomes ASEAN's outlook on Indo-Pacific

Welcoming ASEAN's outlook on the Indo-Pacific, Wednesday said it sees important elements of convergence with its own on the region.

The (ASEAN) Sunday officially disclosed its outlook for the Indo-Pacific, viewing the and regions not as contiguous territorial spaces but as a closely integrated and interconnected region.

The regional grouping, in its outlook, also saw the a region of dialogue and cooperation instead of rivalry, besides envisaging development and prosperity for all.

"Given our Prime Minister's enunciation at the Shangri-La Dialogue in June 2018 of a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, of which is an important part, we warmly welcome ASEAN's decision to articulate its own views of the concept," said Raveesh Kumar, the spokesperson, in response to a query on India's view on the ASEAN Outlook announced on June 24.

"While we are studying the ASEAN closely, we see important elements of convergence with our own views, especially from the standpoint of principles, as well as its approach and ASEAN's listing of areas of cooperation. We look forward to exchanging views on the with our ASEAN Partners," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)