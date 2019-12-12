India, West Indies cricket team reach Chennai for first ODI at Chepauk

-
India cricket team and Windies cricket team players arrived in Chennai on Thursday for the first one-day international (ODI) to be played at the M A Chidambaram stadium on Sunday.
Team India captain Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja on Twitter captioned: "Touchdown Chennai @imkuldeep18 @imjadeja"
Touchdown Chennai @imkuldeep18 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/uWDyrCIi7I— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2019
The two teams will face off in the first match of the three-match ODI series after the host won the T20 International series 2-1 on Wednesday in Mumbai. Check highlights here
The other two ODIs will be played in Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).