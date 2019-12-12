JUST IN
Ind vs WI: We're still work in progress, concedes Pollard after series loss
India, West Indies cricket team reach Chennai for first ODI at Chepauk

The two teams will face off in the first match of the three-match ODI series after the host won the T20 International series 2-1 on Wednesday in Mumbai

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Virat Kohli
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli addresses a press conference ahead of India's T20 match against West Indies, in Hyderabad. File Photo: PTI

India cricket team and Windies cricket team players arrived in Chennai on Thursday for the first one-day international (ODI) to be played at the M A Chidambaram stadium on Sunday.

Team India captain Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja on Twitter captioned: "Touchdown Chennai @imkuldeep18 @imjadeja"


 


The two teams will face off in the first match of the three-match ODI series after the host won the T20 International series 2-1 on Wednesday in Mumbai. Check highlights here

 


The other two ODIs will be played in Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).

 
