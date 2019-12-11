Mayank Agarwal replaces Shikhar Dhawan in India's ODI squad for WI series

The Indian selectors led by MSK Prasad have named Mayank Agarwal as replacement for the injured in India's squad for the upcoming three-match One Day International (ODI) series against

The BCCI in a release said: "Dhawan had suffered a deep cut on his left knee during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Maharashtra in Surat and was ruled out of the ongoing T20I series. The BCCI medical team feels that while Dhawan's stitches are off and his wound is healing gradually, he still needs some more time before he regains full match fitness."



Mayank's name has been doing the rounds for a while and was even brought into the team as a replacement during the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. The opener's form in the Test arena is also something that has worked in his favour.



However, with in-form K L Rahul also in the ODI side to partner vice-captain Rohit Sharma, Agarwal may have to wait for his white-ball debut unless someone gets injured.





The 28-year-old from Bengaluru has been a revelation in the Test arena with 872 runs in nine Tests matches, including three centuries and as many half-centuries at an average of over 67.

Here is the ODI squads of both the teams:



squad for 3 ODIs: (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Mayank Agarwal, K L Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar



squad: Denesh Ramdin, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Hayden Walsh