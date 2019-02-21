India wishes to partner in Saudi Arabia's 'Vision 2030': Prez Kovind

Wednesday said wishes to be a partner in Saudi Arabia's 'Vision 2030' as he hosted a banquet for the gulf nation's at the Bhavan here.

Welcoming the crown prince, who is on his first state visit to India, Kovind said cherishes its cordial and friendly relations with and considers the Gulf region as its extended neighbourhood.

The ever-expanding scope of India- bilateral relations demands sustained strategic engagement and frequent interactions between the two sides at all levels, a statement from the Bhavan said quoting Kovind.

The said there is visible enhancement of bilateral trade over the past few years, while asserting that continues to be the most important source of for India, it added.

"We need to take the current buyer-seller relationship to a strategic level," the said, adding that wishes to be a partner in Saudi Arabia's 'Vision 2030'.

"We look at Saudi Arabia as a factor of stability in the region and beyond. India wishes to be a strong and reliable partner for the kingdom's growth and progress. Indian companies have invested and created jobs in Saudi Arabia, especially in the technology sector, which is India's strength," Kovind said in his banquet speech.

The president said terrorism is the gravest threat to humanity today and India, Saudi Arabia and the global community must come together to defeat and destroy these evil forces and combat radicalisation.

Those responsible for acts of terror need to be dealt with firmly and decisively, Kovind added.

