Gurgaon man booked for raping live-in partner's foster child

Police has booked a Gurgaon-based man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old foster daughter of his live-in partner, officials said Wednesday.

The minor girl, who hails from Assam, fled from last month and arrived in Noida, where she is currently lodged at a women's shelter home, they said.

According to police, the minor girl was adopted by her neighbours after the demise of her parents in The couple had first moved to and then to Gurgaon, where they eventually got separated.

The woman, along with the girl, then started staying with the accused, an said.

"It was there that the girl was sexually assaulted multiple times by the man. Last month, she fled with the help of a man who brought her to the shelter home in Noida," the said.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 39 police station on Wednesday against the accused under IPC section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, he said, adding that an investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)